Reduction in price of imported rice from India due to joint talks - Anwar

BUTTERWORTH: The price of imported rice from India has been reduced slightly following negotiations with the Indian government during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent visit to the country.

Anwar said the federal government was committed to easing the people’s burden, especially in ensuring basic necessities remain at a low price.

Citing imported rice, the prime minister said the price of imported rice from India is currently lower following the government’s successful negotiations with India during his visit to the country in August.

“They agreed to sell the rice at a cheaper price. We hope this will ease the people’s burden,” he said in his speech at the launch of the MADANI Cheapest Sale Programme in Kampung Masjid Timah here today.

Anwar said the hosting of these cheap sale programmes can provide healthy competition, thus putting pressure on the market price to be lowered.

Anwar said the one-day sale offered 1,000 chickens and 200 bags of rice for free to visitors.

In addition, he said visitors could also buy fresh fish guaranteed to be lower than the market price as they were taken directly from fishing boats.

“One can buy fresh fish at a cheaper price if they are obtained directly from fishermen, without the use of middlemen. That’s why we encourage fishermen to use apps so that people can buy directly from them.

“This will also create healthy competition in the market,” he said.

Anwar also spent about 30 minutes mingling with the traders and visitors at the programme.