Regatta Lepa in Sabah tourism calendar boosts Bajau culture promotion

SEMPORNA: The Regatta Lepa, a celebrated festival of Sabah’s Bajau community, has gained significant traction after being listed in the state’s official tourism calendar.

The event has successfully drawn more visitors, offering them a firsthand experience of the dazzling display of traditional boats and cultural performances.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor highlighted the festival’s dual role in preserving Bajau heritage while promoting Sabah’s maritime legacy globally.

“This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Regatta Lepa Semporna, reflecting the community’s dedication to safeguarding their traditions. Its inclusion in the tourism calendar aims to elevate the event’s profile and attract even more tourists,” he said.

His speech was delivered by State Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Seri Panglima Christina Liew during the closing ceremony at Padang Bandaran.

This year’s festivities featured highlights such as the Lepa boat parade, Sambulayang flag-raising, the crowning of the Lepa Queen, and the Tokoh Regatta Lepa awards.

Another standout was the Igathon, a record-breaking one-hour Igal-Igal dance performance, now recognized by the Malaysia Book of Records.

Hajiji emphasized Sabah’s cultural diversity as a key tourism draw, noting the state’s 35 ethnic groups, each with distinct traditions.

“Preserving these cultural treasures enhances Sabah’s appeal as a top destination for local and international travelers,” he added.