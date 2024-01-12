ALOR SETAR: The Health Ministry (MOH) has reminded all flood relief centre operators to ensure the quality of food to avoid any case of poisoning due to tainted food.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said it was vital to ensure the safety of food quality and to control any flood-related diseases throughout the floods.

“It’s paramount to ensure that there are no (food) poisoning or any flood-related diseases and for the time being there are no other diseases like leptospirosis.

“Dengue monitoring might be required after the floods, whatever it is, it’s crucial that those requiring more specific treatment be transferred, for instance for hemodialysis treatment,” he told reporters after visiting the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kepala Batas near here today.

He noted that the ministry was currently satisfied with the management of health facilities in the state, as it seemed that everything was under control and shared that the state health department would continue to monitor and improve their services.

Dzulkefly said operations of facilities under MOH that are affected by floods have also been oved to nearby locations to ensure treatment can continue as usual even in a disaster situation.

“We hope the weather will improve after this and the weather in neighbouring countries as well, so that spillage from there won’t affect us that much,” he said, adding that MOH staff were instructed to assist facilities in need if required throughout the flood period.

“For instance, there might be staff sent to help in other states, or in other districts in the same state,” he said.

The number of flood evacuees in Kedah rose to 8,754 people from 2,671 families as of this morning.

