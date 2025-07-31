‘How do men earning below RM4k dare to marry?’ — M’sian’s post sparks heated debate on love vs income

A Malaysian man’s honest question about marriage and money has gone viral on Threads, stirring a passionate debate about what truly sustains a relationship—love or financial stability.

In the post, the user asked, “How do men earning RM4K a month even have the courage to get married?

“And for those who are already married to men earning RM4K — can you comment on how it feels?”

The user clarified that the post wasn’t meant to insult anyone but was a genuine attempt to learn from others, stating,: “I’m posting this for learning purposes and to hear your advice... not to put anyone down.”

The post quickly drew in netizens, many of whom shared personal stories and advice, insisting that mindset, not just money, makes a marriage work.

One netizen called namza_zaki shared: “I got divorced because my ex-wife worshipped money — a trait she inherited from her parents.

“I had already provided everything we needed, but she kept wanting more, way beyond reason. Her desires were at a T20 level, even though she came from an ordinary background. She even admitted she was materialistic.

“All I ever wanted was to be happy. But people who treat money like their god only bring more problems.”

“Live within your means—only then will it feel enough. If you’re earning RM2,000 but living like you’re earning RM4,000, that’s why it never feels sufficient,” mfaridfm opined.

“Based on current prices, a RM4K salary really isn’t enough—but if you understand the meaning of supporting and complementing each other, I think it’s possible,” aries_hatta commented.

“If you’re waiting to earn RM40k before getting married, you’ll be single forever—your love life will collect cobwebs!” azzahakem7 retorted.