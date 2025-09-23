Rentals for commercial RVs to roll out next year

PETALING JAYA: Recreational vehicles (RVs) will soon hit Malaysian roads as licensed commercial rentals in a landmark policy shift set to drive self-tourism, expand the caravan travel market and curb unregulated operators cashing in on rising demand.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said RVs, previously restricted to private registration, will now be allowed for commercial use as “tour-and-drive” rental vehicles in Peninsular Malaysia and as self-drive rental vehicles in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

As of Aug 22, a total of 1,405 RVs had been registered for private use nationwide, mostly smaller caravans and camper vans.

Loke said monitoring on social media platforms revealed a surge in unlicensed RV rental offers – a clear sign of market demand and the need for proper regulation.

“Until now, government policy only allowed RVs to be registered under individual or private company ownership, limiting their potential contribution to the tourism industry.

“The new policy is intended to encourage growth in this sector by creating a regulated licensing framework that ensures user safety, enforces standards on operators and protects the rights of renters,” he said in a statement.

The policy takes effect on Jan 1, 2026. Only new RVs, whether completely knocked down (CKD) or completely built-up (CBU), will be eligible for commercial licensing.

“Privately owned RVs registered before December 31 this year may also be converted for commercial use, provided they are no more than 15 years old and pass technical inspections conducted by the Road Transport Department.

“The ministry, together with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry will also study the feasibility of introducing a single-window licensing system to streamline the application process,” he said.

An RV is defined as a motor vehicle, semi-trailer or trailer designed to serve as both transport and temporary accommodation, typically fitted with sleeping quarters, a small kitchen, dining area and bathroom facilities.

In Malaysia, RVs are classified into four categories: caravans or camper vans, motorhomes or camper buses, camper pick-ups or trucks and caravan trailers. Each unit is permanently equipped with essential living facilities such as seats and tables, sleeping space, cooking equipment and storage.