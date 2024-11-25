KOTA BHARU: Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) has taken several steps to overcome the causes of Non-Revenue Water (NRW) due to physical and commercial losses in the state.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Water and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Dr Izani Husin said to overcome the NRW issue caused by physical losses, AKSB has proactively searched and repaired leaking pipes by a special team using the appropriate equipment.

“In addition, AKSB has also converted old and aging pipes from asbestos cement to high density polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride and mild steel concrete lining using internal funds and Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad,“ he said.

He said this when replying to a question by Zuraidin Abdullah (PAS-Chetok) who asked about the steps taken by AKSB to reduce the NRW rate at the State Assembly sitting at Kota Darulnaim Complex, today.

Commenting further, Izani said that to overcome the NRW issue caused by commercial losses, AKSB has replaced consumer meters that are over 10 years old as well as meters that failed to provide accurate readings.

“AKSB has also upgraded the billing system to reduce errors during the consumer meter reading process, in addition to the establishment of an enforcement team to deal with water theft cases,“ he said.

Meanwhile, when answering a question by Harun Ismail (PAS-Tawang) regarding the state government’s actions against blurring white lines on roads that endanger motorists, Izani said the state Public Works Department had identified several roads that needed to be maintained and classified according to priority.

“Every year, the estimated allocation requested is more than RM400 million while the approved amount is only around RM120 million.

“Therefore, repairs in phases will be implemented based on the allocation channeled and according to priority based on the extent of damage,“ he said.