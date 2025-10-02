Residents file contempt bid against Selangor planning director over PJD Link documents

PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur High Court will hear on Dec 3 an application by four Petaling Jaya residents to commence contempt proceedings against the Selangor town and country planning director for not releasing reports related to the proposed Petaling Jaya Dispersal (PJD) Link.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the residents – T Chakaravarthi, Kum Koo Ji, S Saktiseelan and Loke Yin Pong – said the director, who has custody of the documents, failed to comply with a court order issued in March.

The order had directed the Selangor government to provide the social impact, environmental impact, and traffic impact assessment reports on the PJD Link within 30 days, along with the project’s detailed design and alignment.

The residents said the documents had not been released despite the deadline.

At case management today, Justice Amarjeet Singh set Dec 3 for the contempt hearing and the court will also hear the Selangor government’s bid to stay the March 23 ruling.

Assistant state legal adviser Siti Radziah Kamarudin informed the court that an appeal had been filed, with the Court of Appeal fixing Oct 23 for case management.

Lawyer Lim Wei Jiet appeared on behalf of the residents.