PETALING JAYA: Nearly three months after a devastating explosion in Putra Heights that shattered lives on the second day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, residents are still grappling with unanswered questions and an uncertain future.

Kamisah Khamis, 48, told theSun although she and her family have resumed their daily routines, they have yet to recover from the trauma of watching their home go up in flames.

When asked whether any authorities had reached out to the affected residents, she said no one had come forward to explain what caused the explosion or who was responsible.

“There have been some discussions in our WhatsApp group – we’ve talked about compensation and other matters. But one thing is still unclear – my family and I have no idea who the contractor was.

“We might find some closure if someone would just take responsibility for the devastation that has impacted so many of us,” she said.

Since the incident, Kamisah and her family have been displaced. They are currently living in a flat near Shah Alam, after a brief stay in a rented Airbnb unit arranged by her

father-in-law.

“My father-in-law introduced us to the owner. The unit was actually up for sale, but the owner agreed to rent it to us temporarily because of our circumstances.

“Thankfully, our children’s schools are nearby. My husband drops them off on his way to work, and I pick them up later. They’re in their final year of school, so we’re really reluctant to move them,” she added. Her eldest child is 17, the second is 12, and the youngest is four.

Their previous home in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru was severely damaged and rendered uninhabitable. Despite the trauma, Kamisah said her family hopes to return to the area – even with its proximity to the pipeline.

“Rent is cheaper there, and it’s a much more peaceful environment. After the incident, we and our neighbours became even closer,” she said.

Another affected resident, civil servant Aziah Puteh Azib, 55, shared a similar experience. Her late father’s house in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru was completely destroyed in the blast, forcing her and her husband to relocate to Bandar Sri Damansara.

“The residents have met Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB), which has been appointed to rebuild homes in our village,” she said.

Although grateful, Aziah admitted that the new house won’t match the sentimental value of the original, which was built using rare timber that is no longer available in Malaysia.

“We asked around and were told that the kind of wood used back then can only be sourced from Singapore,” she added.

Aziah also chose not to speculate on the contractor’s identity.

According to previous reports, the contractor had been conducting earthworks just 30m from the explosion site. An excavator which was used in the project sank into the ground during the blast. It has since been located but has yet to be retrieved.

In response to the tragedy, the Selangor state government allocated RM6,000 in rental assistance for three months to 445 eligible families.

Further aid for rental extensions is expected in July or August, according to Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming also announced that RM40 million has been allocated to support repairs and reconstruction for affected homes.

The amount of aid provided will depend on the extent of damage sustained. Homes that suffered over 40% damage and require complete rebuilding are eligible for up to RM300,000.

For houses with more than 40% damage but not in need of full reconstruction, the maximum assistance is RM150,000. Properties with less than 40% damage can receive up to RM30,000.

Sime Darby, the master developer of Putra Heights, has been tasked with supporting restoration work, while SPNB is overseeing the reconstruction of homes in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru.