Respect Anwar’s diplomatic efforts in Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire - Teo

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s diplomatic efforts in brokering a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand must be respected by all parties, including political opponents, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She stressed that the matter should not be trivialised, given its regional significance.

Teo emphasised that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s role in facilitating the truce is a national achievement.

“Although political differences exist, no leader should mock this effort. Lives have been lost, and ASEAN stability is at stake,“ she told reporters after speaking at the Malaysia-China Tech & Trade Cooperation Exchange Conference 2025.

She added that Anwar leveraged Malaysia’s position as ASEAN Chair to host a crucial meeting, resulting in an immediate ceasefire agreement.

“As Malaysians, we should take pride in our Prime Minister’s leadership and Malaysia’s contribution to regional peace,“ she said.

The meeting, held in Putrajaya, was attended by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Anwar announced the unconditional ceasefire yesterday, marking a significant step in easing border tensions. – Bernama