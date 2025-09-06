BATU PAHAT: Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Dr Zulkifli Hasan has reminded all parties, including celebrities, to refrain from making statements that could touch on religious sensitivities, particularly concerning the qurban ( sacrificial) ritual.

He said the sacrificial ritual in Malaysia has always adhered to Islamic rulings (syarak) and is closely monitored by the relevant authorities to ensure that all slaughtering procedures are conducted in accordance with religious and legal requirements.

“I advise everyone, be it celebrities or the general public, to be cautious when making public comments. Please avoid making statements on this issue.

“The qurban ritual has been practised for a long time without controversy, and now it is suddenly being questioned. Let’s not reignite this matter,” he told reporters after officiating the ‘Peduli Komuniti Madani’ Carnival (KAPKOM) 2025 at Kampung Orang Asli Bumiputera Dalam in Rengit, here, today.

He was responding to a recent statement made by former Miss World Malaysia 2009, Thanuja Ananthan, who questioned the practice of animal slaughter during the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations.

Zulkifli further stressed that qurban should be carried out with sincerity and in full compliance with Islamic guidelines.

KAPKOM aims to engage local communities, including the underprivileged, the poor, and the Orang Asli community, in line with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI. Activities during the event included qurban rituals, animal slaughter demonstrations and the Smart Solat Workshop.