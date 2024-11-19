Retired teacher loses over RM500,000 in gold investment scam

KUALA TERENGGANU: A retired female teacher lost RM570,000 of her personal savings and pension to a gold trading investment company.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said that on Dec 29, 2021, the 59-year-old victim registered as a member of a well-known cooperative in the country due to its active involvement in charitable work and sponsorship of religious programmes.

He said that as a member, the victim was offered participation in high-return gold trading investments managed by the cooperative’s subsidiary.

The victim was encouraged to make a capital payment for the purpose of buying gold and was promised high profits from the sale.

“Between December 2021 and July 2022, the victim made 17 money transfers totalling RM620,000 into two different accounts under the name of the cooperative’s subsidiary,“ he said in a statement today.

Azli said that during that period, the victim from Kuala Nerus only received an investment profit of RM50,000.

Realising she had been deceived, the victim lodged a police report and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“We also received another report involving the same company in Chendering. Therefore, we advise the public to be more cautious and vigilant with any investment that promises high returns,“ he added.