Review of Act 134 among matters discussed at MAPOA 2025 meeting

PUTRAJAYA: The status of the review study on the amendment of Act 134 was among the matters discussed during the Orang Asli Consultative Council (MAPOA) 2025 meeting held yesterday, according to the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA).

In a statement today, the department said the meeting also addressed issues such as Orang Asli settlement land, the community’s educational progress, and the recognition of traditional medical practices.

The MAPOA 2025 meeting, held yesterday in Bangi, was chaired by Rural and Regional Development Deputy Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang.

The event brought together various stakeholders, including representatives from the federal and state governments, Orang Asli tribes, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), academia, professionals, women, youth and Orang Asli community leaders.

MAPOA serves as a platform for Orang Asli representatives and stakeholders at the federal and state levels to present views on development issues involving the community in Peninsular Malaysia.

It also provides a space for Orang Asli representatives and stakeholders, including agencies at the federal and state levels, to contribute views and feedback on policies and strategies aimed at developing the Orang Asli community.