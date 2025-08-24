Riders share struggles without safeguards

PETALING JAYA: For many gig workers in Malaysia, the promise of flexibility comes with financial uncertainty and little protection.

Mohamad Afiq Mohd Azmi, 25, from Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, used to work full-time as a delivery rider after completing his studies, but switched to part-time due to unstable earnings.

“Every month, fuel, motorcycle maintenance and platform commissions eat into what we make. Payments are unpredictable, sometimes instant, other times delayed by several days. It’s hard to manage money when income is irregular and without EPF we have to contribute on our own.”

Afiq added that while he saves where possible, gig workers lack the social protection full-time workers enjoy.

“Authorities encourage contributions to i-Saraan (EPF’s voluntary retirement savings scheme), but not everyone can set aside money when daily earnings are uncertain.

“I think the Gig Workers Bill is important, but I hope it ensures EPF and Socso contributions are fair and workable. It shouldn’t increase our costs or cut our incentives. Yes, we want security, but we also need to survive day to day.”

Another rider, who wished to be known only as Amir, shares similar concerns, especially on insurance and safety.

“I’ve been working long hours, exposed daily to accidents and risks, but we don’t get the same insurance coverage or medical benefits as permanent workers. If something happens, it’s usually our own problem. The platforms do offer coverage, but it’s very basic and doesn’t always include hospitalisation or long-term recovery.”

Amir also stressed that fairness is crucial.

“Gig workers are the ones driving the digital economy, yet we are treated as dispensable. During peak seasons like Ramadan or when bad weather hits, orders increase, but so do our risks. If we get into accidents, our income stops immediately.

“The government should ensure gig workers get proper insurance and social protection, not just optional schemes many riders can’t afford. Plus, it should be fair to both sides. Platforms shouldn’t simply pass all the extras to us or the consumers. The Bill must be balanced.”