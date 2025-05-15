KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Malay Restaurant Operators Association (Permeka) today expressed concern over the mounting challenges facing small and medium-sized businesses in the state.

Its chairman Che Syadina Omar Che Daud, said small traders were currently struggling with rising daily operating costs, increases in raw material prices and electricity tariffs, as well as the increase in the minimum wage, amid concerns over the proposed withdrawal of LPG gas subsidies.

“We’re not looking for big profits. We just want to keep the business running for the wellbeing of our workers and their families. In the current challenging economic climate, small traders are under growing pressure from multiple rising costs,” he told a press conference in Tunjong here today.

He said that since 2021, 30 Malay restaurants in Kelantan had been forced to close after being unable to survive the ongoing economic pressure.

Che Syadina Omar also expressed concern over the enforcement approach by the authorities, who issued compounds without prior warning, as well as the rise in fuel costs, which contributed to higher selling prices and adversely affected consumers.