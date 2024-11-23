Rising reports of violence against women signal growing awareness - Nancy

PUTRAJAYA: The increase in cases of violence against women reflects a greater awareness among victims to step forward and lodge reports, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said that while the figures may not represent the actual extent of the problem, they indicate that more women are becoming courageous in seeking help.

“The reported cases are indeed increasing, but they only involve those who are brave enough to come forward.

“In the past, many cases may have gone unreported despite their prevalence. This means awareness is increasing, and we aim to strengthen it further,” she said after launching the Orange Run programme in conjunction with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2024 here today.

Themed “Unite and End Violence Against Women,” the programme aims to raise public awareness of domestic violence and foster solidarity to address the issue.

Nancy also expressed pride in the overwhelming response to the event, which attracted 3,800 participants, surpassing the initial target of 3,000.

“The turnout today is very encouraging, including many men who joined the event. This shows that awareness is not limited to women but extends to society as a whole,” she said.

Nancy urged women who are victims of violence to report such incidents to the police or the Anti-Sexual Harassment Tribunal to ensure prompt action can be taken.

“Women who may have been unaware of available support can now reach out via the Talian Kasih hotline at 15999 or WhatsApp to 019-2615999. We want them to know that they are not alone and that help is available,” she said.