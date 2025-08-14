RIUH X ASEAN 2025 to be Southeast Asia’s largest creative showcase

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications Ministry, through MyCreative Ventures, will host RIUH X ASEAN 2025 from October 17 to 26 in the city.

Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated the event aims to be Southeast Asia’s largest creative showcase, fostering regional collaboration and economic growth.

“This event unites art, creativity, music, and entrepreneurship from Malaysia and ASEAN, aligning with the ASEAN 2025 vision of unity and sustainability,” he said at a press conference.

The RIUH X ASEAN Marketplace, running from October 22 to 26, will feature over 200 brands and 100 food vendors from five ASEAN nations.

More than 40 stage performances, 30 workshops, and 20 creative activations will provide networking opportunities for regional talents.

A RIUH Gallery pop-up series will launch on October 1 across the Klang Valley, spotlighting indie music, comedy, and visual arts.

FrequenSEA, ASEAN’s first dedicated music conference, will take place on October 21-22, drawing 200 industry professionals.

RIUH MERDEKA 2025 will debut as a 30-hour celebration at Putrajaya’s Monumen Alaf Baru, promoting unity through cultural performances.

Affordable Menu Rahmah options will be available to ensure accessibility for all visitors. - Bernama