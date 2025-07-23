RM100 cash aid and Rahmah sales boost ease cost of living

PUTRAJAYA: The one-off RM100 cash assistance for every Malaysian aged 18 and above, along with the increased allocation for the Rahmah MADANI Sales, has been described as a timely and appropriate move to help the people cope with the rising cost of living.

Malaysian Islamic Chamber of Commerce (DPIM) president Datuk Mohammad Sahar Mat Din said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement reflects the government’s targeted and comprehensive approach to addressing long-standing issues faced by the people.

“Overall, it is a very appropriate and timely move, especially the RM100 initiative under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) or basic Rahmah contribution initiative and the increased allocation for the Rahmah MADANI Sales,“ he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Bandar Tun Razak Single Mothers Association, Zaini Zakaria, described the RM100 assistance as proof of the government’s concern for the low-income group and expressed support for the continuation of the initiative.

However, the 66-year-old Zaini hopes the government will consider expanding the scope of purchases under SARA to include wet goods such as chicken, fish, and vegetables, which are also essential daily necessities.

“If we can buy wet goods, that would be good too. Sometimes the biggest kitchen expenses come from fresh produce, not just dry goods,” she said.

Personal driver Nor Azreen Nabila Mohd Maliki, 30, also welcomed the government’s decision to maintain toll rates and fuel prices, saying it provides much-needed relief for those who commute daily to work.

Nor Azreen Nabila said fuel and toll costs are among her most burdensome fixed expenses.

“I really appreciate the government’s move to postpone toll hikes and maintain fuel prices. My daily commute is long, so any savings on these costs really help,” she said.

For Lee Wei Choon, 48, an engineer at a private company, the SARA assistance reflects the Malaysia MADANI concept, which emphasises unity among people of various races and religions.

“I feel touched because this is the first time we, the M40 group, have received direct benefits from the government. All this while, we felt that we were only taxpayers, but this time, in the spirit of National Day, I feel fortunate to be Malaysian.

“Moreover, I have many options of supermarkets and locations to use this assistance. The initiative announced by the Prime Minister will not only ease the cost of living but also make it easier for us to benefit from it,” said the father of two girls.

The Prime Minister, in his announcement today, said the RM100 would be channelled via MyKad under the SARA programme, benefiting 22 million adult citizens with a total allocation of RM2 billion.

He said the aid, in conjunction with National Day on Aug 31, is an immediate measure to ease the people’s cost-of-living burden while appreciating their contributions to the country.

At the same time, the allocation for the Rahmah MADANI Sales has been doubled to RM600 million this year, compared with RM300 million previously. - Bernama