ALOR GAJAH: A total of 112 online fraud cases, resulting in losses of approximately RM1.03 million, were reported in Melaka between Jan 1 and March 13, this year.

State Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Communications executive councillor (exco) Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan said that the scams involved online buying and selling, love scams, and non-existent investments, with victims ranging from single mothers to civil servants.

“During the same period, police arrested seven individuals, and seven cases were brought to court.

“We are concerned that these cases will continue to rise, potentially exceeding last year’s number of victims and financial losses if the public remains unaware of the fraud syndicates’ modus operandi,” he told reporters today.

He said this after attending the ‘Peduli Siber, Asnaf Sejahtera’ programme, organised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department (JKM). The event was also attended by MCMC deputy managing director Datuk Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin.

Fairul Nizam said that the state government has implemented various initiatives to combat online fraud, particularly by raising public awareness about fraud syndicates, including mobilising the Task Force for Online Gambling, Fraud, and Cyber Crime.

He urged the public to adopt a ‘check before you regret’ approach when receiving calls from unknown or suspicious individuals.

Meanwhile, Zulkarnain highlighted that beyond online fraud, the MCMC is also focusing on the misuse of social media, particularly concerning the 3R (royalty, religion, and race) issue, which has been on the rise.

He stressed the importance of addressing this matter, as it could threaten the harmony of Malaysia’s multi-racial society.

“To enhance public awareness on both online fraud and the misuse of social media involving 3R issues, we will roll out a large-scale Cyber Security Awareness campaign.

He said the campaign would be implemented in collaboration with the PDRM, the Education Department and the state government, including through a grassroots approach such as at Ramadan bazaars or public focal points to convey information and raise awareness regarding the issues involved.