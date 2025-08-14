RM129m allocated for Sarawak agricultural projects in 2025

KUCHING: The federal government has allocated RM129 million for Sarawak to implement food security programmes in 2025.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup confirmed the funding covers 61 major development projects.

Key initiatives include boosting the padi and rice industries in Lundu and Batang Lupar.

An additional RM36.7 million was approved under the Land Use Optimisation Programme for 12 projects.

Arthur emphasised the strong federal-state collaboration in advancing food security.

He stated, “The allocation and implementation of this strategic project is a reflection of the strong agreement between the federal government and the Sarawak government to support and strengthen the national food security agenda in a comprehensive and integrated manner.”

The announcement followed the closing of the 2025 National Padi Conference in Kuching.

The conference, themed *Padi Wave Towards National Food Security*, aimed to share research findings and foster partnerships.

Stakeholders included policymakers, researchers, farmers, and industry players nationwide. - Bernama