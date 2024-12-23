BANGI: As of the third quarter of 2024, highway-related projects awarded to Bumiputera contractors, in Grades G1 to G7, have reached RM15.09 billion, nearly matching the RM15.10 billion allocated to the group last year, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said that, of the total, RM335 million was awarded to 1,631 G1 Bumiputera companies this year, compared with RM333 million received by 1,585 G1 Bumiputera companies recorded last year.

“This reflects an increase in the participation of Bumiputera companies in highway projects, highlighting their capability and commitment to contributing to the country’s infrastructure development,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after officiating the Bumiputera Contractors Association with Highway Concessionaires Matchmaking Programme at the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) building, here, today.

Also present were the Works Ministry deputy secretary-general (Management) Datuk Mohd Sakeri Abdul Kadir; LLM director-general Datuk Sazali Harun; the Malaysian Highway Concessionaires Association president Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi; and the Malay Contractors Association Malaysia president Datuk Mohd Rosdi Ab Aziz.

In his speech earlier, Ahmad noted that the goal of today’s matchmaking programme was to further increase the participation of Bumiputera contractors in highway-related projects, thereby enhancing the group’s economic share in the future.