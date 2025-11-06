LABUAN: The Labuan Youth and Sports Complex upgrading project is progressing ahead of schedule, with physical works already reaching 82 per cent compared to the scheduled 73 per cent.

Public Works Department (PWD) director Ir. Mohd Faizul Mohd Ali Hanapiah said the project, an initiative by the federal government to enhance sports and youth facilities in this duty-free island costs RM21,398,715.10.

“The project site was handed over to the contractor on Dec 1, 2021, with full completion initially scheduled for Dec 10, 2025,” he said to Bernama today.

Mohd Faizul said the scope of works involves various upgrade and repair components, including the reconstruction and improvement of the main hall and stadium buildings, structural repairs, enhancement of the football field and running track, and upgrading of athletics facilities.

“The project also includes the demolition of the old swimming pool, repairs to the tennis and open courts, and the replacement of the stadium grandstand roof, as well as other supporting facilities,” he added.

Mohd Faizul said the project’s positive progress reflects efficient project management, strong commitment from the contractor, and good synergy with the Labuan PWD, and the Labuan Youth and Sports Department.