KOTA KINABALU: The government has taken proactive steps to address the flood problem by allocating RM22 billion to implement the Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) projects nationwide, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, said the allocation includes RTB upgrading works that have been and are being identified, especially in areas frequently hit by floods in the country.

“For example, the areas around Kota Kinabalu and Penampang are hit by floods up to four times a year and the RTB project in phases has been implemented and there are projects for the next phase that have been listed so that the flood problem can be resolved,“ he told reporters after visiting the Kota Kinabalu Lido flood RTB project areas here today.

Also present was Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Datuk Ewon Benedick, who is also the Member of Parliament for Penampang.

Ahmad Zahid said an additional allocation of about RM800 million would also be included in the 13th Malaysia Plan to overcome floods in the Penampang and Putatan areas.

He said a total of 14 RTB projects would be implemented in Sabah, namely two flood mitigation projects had been completed and were in the defect liability period, 10 projects were under construction, and two projects were in the pre-implementation phase.

“Meanwhile, in Sarawak, 10 flood mitigation projects had been planned and two of them had been completed and were still in the defect liability period. Two projects were under construction and six projects were in the pre-implementation phase,” he added.

Asked about the problem of RTB project delays, Ahmad Zahid said it was not caused by the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) or the contractor, but rather involved problems including the transfer of utilities and land acquisition.

He said close cooperation between the federal and Sabah governments also played an important role in efforts to launch the implementation of RTB projects in the state, as well as efforts to help the people affected by the disaster.

Meanwhile, he said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the federal government are very satisfied with the preparedness and management of disasters that occurred across the country recently.

“The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and all agencies involved, especially the flood committees at the state or district level,” he said.