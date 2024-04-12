PUTRAJAYA: The government has received donations totalling RM35.8 million from 23 private companies and corporate bodies to assist flood victims across the country.

This came following the call made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Monday for the private sector to lend a helping hand to the people affected by the northeast monsoon floods, either through financial contributions or by sending aid machinery to the flood-hit areas.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony of Ihsan MADANI Donations at the Seri Perdana Complex today, Anwar said that all the donations will be coordinated by the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department.

“I have asked the ICU to list the infrastructure needs in addition to what has been allocated by the government,” he said.

The donations received include RM5 million each from YTL Corporation Bhd and Yayasan Albukhary, while Sapura Secured Technologies, U Mobile Sdn Bhd, Mah Sing Group Bhd, WCT Bhd, IJM Corporation Bhd, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd, Berjaya Corporation Bhd, and Press Metal Bhd each donated RM2 million.