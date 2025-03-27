RM500,000 allocated to five ATM camps under Santuni MADANI 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM500,000 has been allocated to five camps of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), through the ‘Santuni MADANI: Satu Pemimpin, Satu Kem 2025’ initiative, said Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said that these camps had been selected to carry out repair and maintenance programmes, using the allocated funds.

“The five selected camps this year are Lok Kawi Camp; Kota Kinabalu Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Base; Kabota Camp; Paradise Camp - all in Sabah; as well as Butterworth Air Base, Penang.

“Each camp will receive RM100,000 for maintenance and repair works, which can be carried out at any time, as I believe each camp has already identified what they need,” he said, during the 2024 Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) dividend announcement ceremony, here, today.

“This initiative reflects LTAT’s commitment and the group of companies, to enhance the welfare of the selected camps, and next year, other camps will be chosen,” he added.

Earlier, LTAT announced a five per cent dividend rate and a 0.25 per cent bonus for 2024 - the highest payout in seven years.

The total allocation involves RM514.20 million, an increase from RM485.08 million paid in 2023, making it the highest dividend distribution by LTAT in the past seven years. This distribution benefits 125,014 contributors, consisting of ATM personnel.