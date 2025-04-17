GEORGE TOWN: The Federal Government has approved an allocation of RM61 million to address severe coastal erosion in Batu Ferringhi and Tanjung Bungah.

Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, said the seven-kilometre stretch project at the popular tourist area is expected to begin this year and take six years to complete.

“The final design will be completed this year. It will include breakwaters and other mitigation efforts to stabilise the coastline and protect the beach,” he said after visiting the erosion site at Pantai Paramount fishermen’s jetty today.

Earlier, during his working visit to Kedah and Penang, Akmal Nasrullah inspected the erosion-affected areas in Batu Ferringhi and Tanjung Bungah.

On April 2, Bernama reported that Batu Ferringhi has been facing increasingly severe coastal erosion, which has affected its scenic beauty. Observations revealed that sandbags used as temporary wave breakers were scattered along the shoreline.

Akmal Nasrullah said the project design would prioritise coastal safety, ensuring erosion is effectively managed without compromising the area’s status as a major tourist destination.

“The design will aim to protect the coastline while preserving its appeal as a key tourism spot,” he said.

He added that the erosion control plan also involves evaluating river flows from the nearby Sungai Mas, Sungai Kechil, and Sungai Kelian, which have been identified as contributing factors.

The project is expected to create a more sustainable, safe and cleaner coastline, enhancing the state’s eco-tourism offerings. It will also improve river water discharge into the sea through the construction of dedicated outfall structures.

Meanwhile, Akmal Nasrullah noted that erosion at Pantai Paramount has progressed up to two metres inland along a one-kilometre stretch, damaging structures including the flooring of a shed.

As a result, the Penang Department of Irrigation and Drainage has submitted a proposal under the First Rolling Plan of the 13th Malaysia Plan for the construction of coastal protection structures at the site. The ministry is currently reviewing the proposal.