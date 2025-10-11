RM6.87 billion allocation for KPKM to boost food security and productivity

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has received a RM6.87 billion allocation to strengthen national food security and increase agro-food productivity.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu stated this reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring adequate food supply for the people’s wellbeing.

He noted the allocation represents a 7% increase compared to the RM6.42 billion provided in 2025.

KPKM will continue driving the agro-food sector in line with the National Agro-Food Policy 2021-2030’s modernization goals.

The ministry focuses on sustainable agricultural activities and strengthening agricultural infrastructure while safeguarding target group welfare.

Mohamad emphasized KPKM’s commitment to implementing Budget 2026 initiatives efficiently with good governance.

Key food security initiatives include RM300 million for agricultural collaborations with state governments.

Another RM55 million will support local fruit entrepreneurs through crop incentives and farm infrastructure.

Rice farmers will receive increased incentives of RM4,300 per hectare per season in 2026 compared to RM3,790 previously.

The government allocated RM2.62 billion for various farmer subsidies and incentives including padi price support and fertilizer subsidies.

Fishermen will benefit from RM160 million in catch incentives and living allowances up to RM300 monthly.

Subsidised diesel remains at RM1.65 per litre specifically for fishermen under the budget provisions.

An allocation of RM10 million will renovate or newly build 380 houses for fishermen nationwide.

Additionally, RM20 million is provided to upgrade vessels and reduce dependence on foreign captains and crews.

The funding will also replace Zone B trawlers and two-boat kenka trawlers with more sustainable vessels. – Bernama