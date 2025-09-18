RM74.67m allocated for Perak Islamic council complex in Ipoh

IPOH: A total of RM74.67 million has been allocated for the construction of the Perak Islamic and Malay Customs and Religious Council (MAIPk) Administrative Complex and Commercial Centre.

The six-storey complex is scheduled for completion in April 2028 and will feature two basement levels with 314 car parking bays and 70 motorcycle spaces.

MAIPk president Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini said the building will house office facilities, commercial areas, and a dedicated floor for the Heritage Gallery.

“MAIPk envisions KPPK not only as a modern administrative hub, but also as a heritage landmark that embodies the identity of the Perak Malay community.”

He stated this project reflects their commitment to preserving Malay architectural heritage while addressing contemporary administrative demands.

Mohd Annuar explained that the project draws inspiration from traditional Perak houses, particularly the iconic Kutai House, to uphold heritage values.

Key features include a distinctive five-tiered roof synonymous with traditional Perak house designs and intricate wood carvings on pillars, ceilings, and windows.

The design incorporates traditional window elements with solar shades that function as light and heat control alongside authentic heritage materials.

He said the development represents a new benchmark in blending traditional values with modern functionality while advancing Malay culture preservation.

“This complex will not only function as an administrative centre, but is also planned to be one of the tourist, educational and historical attractions for generations.” – Bernama