RMAF CN-235 skids at Kuching Airport due to gear issue

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) CN-235 transport aircraft that skidded while landing at Kuching International Airport (KIA) this morning experienced a nose landing gear issue.

RMAF’s Public Relations Division, in a statement today, confirmed the 11.15 am incident, which had gone viral on social media.

“The aircraft from the No. 1 Squadron, Kuching Air Base, encountered a nose landing gear problem while landing after completing a logistics flight from Labuan and Kota Kinabalu.

“All crew members and passengers are safe and did not sustain injuries. RMAF will set up a board of inquiry to determine the cause of the incident,” the statement read.

Earlier, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), via its official Facebook page, informed that the runway at KIA was temporarily closed following the incident to facilitate the removal of the RMAF aircraft and runway cleaning operations.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued and the closure remained in effect until 3 pm. During this period, all flight operations at the airport were disrupted.

The airport authorities will provide updates once the runway is declared safe and reopened for flight operations by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).