Road closures scheduled for visit of Chinese president

KUALA LUMPUR: Several major roads and highways in the Klang Valley will be temporarily closed or diverted in stages from today until Thursday in conjunction with the state visit of Chinese President

Xi Jinping to Malaysia.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said 17 roads and highways would be affected by the closures, which are necessary to ensure the smooth and secure movement of Xi and his delegation.

He added that the closures would last between 30 and 45 minutes, and will reopen immediately after the delegation passes.

He said the first phase would begin today at 6pm and affected routes include the KLIA Expressway, Elite Highway (North-South Expressway Central Link), Putrajaya Ring Road, Putrajaya-Dengkil Highway, Persiaran Selatan, Lebuh Gemilang and Jalan P5.

“Closures will continue on Wednesday, starting at 9.30am and again at 12.30pm. These will impact several major highways, including the MEX Highway, Shah Alam Expressway, Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway, Sungai Besi–Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway, New Pantai Expressway, Smart Tunnel,

KL-Seremban Highway, Jalan Istana, Jalan Damansara, Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim and Jalan Sultan Iskandar.”

Mohd Yusri said further road closures are scheduled for 4.10pm and 6.30pm on the same day, affecting Jalan P5, Lebuh Gemilang, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Lebuh Sentosa, Lebuh Perdana Barat and Persiaran Seri Perdana.

He said 378 police officers and personnel would be deployed

for escort, traffic control and enforcement duties during this period.

“Road users are advised to reschedule their journeys and use alternative routes to avoid congestion during the road closures, and to comply with instructions from the personnel to ensure smooth overall operations.

“We thank all road users for their cooperation during this important diplomatic event.”

Xi is scheduled to undertake a state visit to Malaysia from today until Thursday, following an invitation from His Majesty the King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim.

Malaysia and China celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties last year, marking a significant milestone in their bilateral friendship.

The two nations established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974 and elevated ties to “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” in 2013.