Rollout of Multi-Lane Free Flow toll system in two years

PETALING JAYA: The government is aiming for a full nationwide rollout of a Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll system within two years, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said a pilot project using Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology with 99.98% detection accuracy is currently being tested at 13 toll plazas across 35 lanes under PLUS Malaysia Bhd.

He added that the ANPR system uses AI-powered high-definition cameras to identify vehicles and charge toll fees, with no boom gates and no dedicated lanes required.

“This is a tight system. Even if your plate is unreadable, we’ll still track you down. Dodging it is near impossible,” he said at a media briefing and live demo yesterday.

“If the plate doesn’t match the car’s shape or registered data, it gets flagged. If fake plates don’t match the vehicle body, we will know. And we have ways to trace the real owner.”

He added that in rare cases when plates are obscured or damaged, ANPR is backed by manual checks and AI verification.

He said illegally modified plates with decorative fonts or tiny lettering are outlawed and could lead to enforcement action.

The pilot system integrates with JustGo, a new digital platform in which users can register their vehicles and preferred payment methods.

It supports credit and debit cards, plus e-wallets, including Touch ‘n Go. Users can also link multiple accounts, allowing tolls to be deducted from the next available source if the first one fails.

“If you don’t have sufficient balance, we’ll still detect your vehicle and follow up. You can’t escape.

“No gates, no barriers, just smooth, uninterrupted traffic. This system lets you pass through any lane, at any speed.”

He tested the system earlier in the day and said it was “significantly faster” than conventional toll booths.

“There are 13 toll plazas in the pilot phase. We expect to confirm its readiness by September or October,” he said, adding that the entire initiative is privately funded.”