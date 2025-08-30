35 national river trail programmes implemented nationwide this year

SHAH ALAM: Thirty-five National River Trail programmes have been implemented across Malaysia this year as part of government efforts to protect river sustainability.

Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation secretary-general Datuk Mad Zaidi Mohd Karli stated the initiative aims to foster community ownership and raise awareness about river conservation.

He explained that these trails also promote recreational activities along riverbanks and stimulate local economies through river-based eco-tourism.

Six programmes have been completed in Selangor alone according to the ministry’s records.

Mad Zaidi expressed appreciation to the Selangor government for its strong collaboration in river preservation efforts.

His comments came during the opening ceremony of the Langat River Trail in Kuala Langat today.

The Langat River Trail project involved upgrading a 1.3-kilometre stretch beginning on 7 April this year.

Construction was completed on 2 June, providing visitors with a complete 2.6-kilometre loop beside Paya Bakau Recreational Park in Kampung Sijangkang.

The project aligns with the sustainability and wellbeing agenda of Malaysia MADANI according to the ministry’s statement. – Bernama