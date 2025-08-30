Three men plead guilty to performing worship ceremony in Batu Pahat

BATU PAHAT: Three men pleaded guilty in the Syariah Court today to charges linked to their involvement in a worship ceremony shown in the viral “Show Puja Jin Batu Pahat” video.

Muhammad Suhail Suttrysono, 35, Azman Mohamed Seh, 45, and Anuar Bandi, 40, entered their guilty plea after the charge was read out before Syariah Judge Syazwan Mohd Yusof.

Muhammad Suhail, a security guard, and Azman, a mechanic, were accused of performing a worship ceremony under Section 3 of the Johor State Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment 1997.

The charge carries a maximum fine of 3,000 ringgit, imprisonment for up to two years, or both punishments upon conviction.

Anuar was charged with abetting the worship ceremony by acting as a gendang player under Section 43(b) of the same enactment.

This section provides for a punishment equivalent to that for the main offence.

All three were charged with committing the offence between 10 pm and 1 am in an open area at a house on Jalan Pasar, Parit Raja, on 10 August.

Johor Chief Syariah Prosecutor Ahmad Wafi Abdullah appeared for the prosecution while all the accused were unrepresented.

In his submission, Ahmad Wafi called for a deterrent sentence by arguing that the act involved a matter of akidah, or faith, that cannot be compromised by Muslims.

He contrasted this with a moral offence such as khalwat, or close proximity.

Ahmad Wafi stated that Muhammad Suhail, directly involved in the ceremony, had been playing the kuda kepang since age 14.

The prosecutor noted that Muhammad Suhail had a basic religious education up to standard six yet continued the practice despite being advised several times.

He added that Muhammad Suhail had been informed of the fatwa to cease the activity.

The court granted the three accused bail of 2,000 ringgit each with two sureties from family members residing in Batu Pahat.

The case has been fixed for mention on 2 September for sentencing. – Bernama