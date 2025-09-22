RON95 subsidised petrol price cut to RM1.99/litre from Sept 30 — PM Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that all Malaysians will benefit from the new RON95 petrol price of RM1.99 per litre starting from September 30.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said the move will be carried out with a simple mechanism allowing purchases using their MyKad at petrol station counters, at the pump, or through the respective station’s mobile app.

He said Malaysians are eligible to receive a monthly BUDI95 of 300 litres, but e-hailing drivers can apply for a higher value.

Police and military personnel will be the first to enjoy the new pricing, starting from September 27, followed by recipients of Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) on 28 September.

“Malaysia is taking a courageous step by lowering the RON95 price to RM1.99 per litre amid a globally uncertain economic climate,” Anwar stated.

“This initiative reflects our highest appreciation for all Malaysians who continue to work hard, persevere, and stand united with the MADANI Government in driving the nation’s economic growth.”

The Prime Minister described the move as a recognition of the people’s resilience and shared determination to overcome challenges together.

Meanwhile, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali has assured the public yesterday that there will be no obstacles in accessing the subsidised fuel.

He emphasised that consumers will be able to enjoy the subsidy more easily and efficiently through dedicated mobile applications provided by fuel companies — such as Petronas’ Setel and Shell’s Shell App.