KUALA LUMPUR: The decision on the RON95 fuel subsidy rationalisation plan has been fully handed over to the Ministry of Finance (MoF) following a Cabinet decision, said Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

He said that the Ministry of Economy has engaged with the Cabinet four times regarding the matter, and the current position is to await further updates from the MoF.

“MoF will manage the entire process of RON95 subsidy after this, and I think we should wait for their official announcement. It is best to get more details from MoF,“ he told reporters after the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) Partners Dialogue: Advancing Facilitation forum today.

In March, Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan was reported as saying that the mechanism for the targeted RON95 subsidy was still being fine-tuned.

He said that the government did not want to make any premature announcements on its implementation at the time, and an announcement is expected after the first half of this year.