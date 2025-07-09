RON97 and RON95 prices unchanged, diesel up in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol will stay unchanged at RM3.18 and RM2.05 per litre respectively for the week of July 10 to 16. The Ministry of Finance confirmed the rates in a statement today, following the weekly fuel price review under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism.

Meanwhile, diesel prices in Peninsular Malaysia will increase by three sen, rising from RM2.85 to RM2.88 per litre. However, diesel prices in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan remain steady at RM2.15 per litre.

The government stated that the adjustments align with global oil price trends while ensuring market stability. “The government continues to monitor market trends and adjust retail prices accordingly, supporting price stability for consumers,” the ministry said.

Additionally, the Ministry of Finance assured that measures will be taken to protect public welfare amid fluctuating fuel costs. The weekly pricing mechanism ensures transparency in fuel price adjustments based on international market conditions. - Bernama