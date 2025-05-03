RON97, diesel in peninsula down five sen from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON97 petrol and diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will be reduced by five sen each to RM3.38 and RM3.13 per litre respectively for the March 6-12 period.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said the prices were set based on changes in crude oil prices.

“The government will continue to monitor market developments and streamline retail fuel prices by considering oil price movements and supporting price stability,” the statement said.

However, the retail price of RON95 remains unchanged at RM2.05 per litre while that of diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan is also unchanged at RM2.15 per litre.

MOF said the government will continue to monitor the impact of global crude oil price movements and take relevant measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people.