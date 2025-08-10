RSN Rayer appointed as new Penang Hindu Endowment Board chairman

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Hindu Endowment Board has named Jelutong MP RSN Rayer as its new chairman, effective from August 1, 2025.

His term will run until July 31, 2026, as confirmed in an official statement by PHEB.

Senator Dr A. Lingeshwaran has been appointed as the deputy chairman following the board’s inaugural meeting.

State Housing and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo will serve as an executive council member.

Sundarajoo will oversee coordination matters related to the state government.

“PHEB looks forward to working under the leadership of YB RSN Rayer to serve and empower the Hindu community in Penang,“ the statement read.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced the appointment of 19 new PHEB commissioners on August 1, 2025.

Their tenure will also conclude on July 31, 2026.

Notable appointees include Bagan Dalam assemblyman K. Kumaran and Batu Uban assemblyman A. Kumaresan.

Penang MIC chairman Datuk J. Dhinagaran has also been named as a commissioner. - Bernama