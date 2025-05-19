RTM Langkawi Broadcasting Complex set to be completed in September

LANGKAWI: The construction of the Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Langkawi Broadcasting Complex in Kuah here is expected to be completed in September, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that, so far, he is satisfied with the project’s progress, which has reached 49 per cent, since it was taken over by a new contractor in October 2023.

“Two years ago, this project was considered an ailing project. After stern action was taken together with the Public Works Department (JKR) by terminating the previous contractor and appointing a new contractor, we can see today that the progress of this project is encouraging and it is expected to be completed within the stipulated time.

“(Then) several matters will be scrutinised, including the issues of internet and equipment, and most importantly the (complex’s) overall structure is almost finished and only a few more issues need to be looked into. Congratulations to the Kedah JKR for being able to complete this project,” he said.

He told reporters this after a working visit to the RTM Langkawi Broadcasting Complex Project here today. Also present was Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Fahmi also expressed confidence that the project could be completed as scheduled since several things could be done simultaneously.

He added that RTM Langkawi previously rented a Tabung Haji-owned premises for about 30 years, with the rental contract renewed from time to time.

It is learnt that the new complex project, costing more than RM11.4 million, also involves the construction of a building with, among others, office administration space, guard room, guest room, ICT rooms, meeting rooms, store, surau, cafeteria and parking facilities.

The complex will also have broadcast engineering space like a broadcasting and radio recording studio, editing and ingest room, main control room, newsTV studio, multipurpose studio and a radio server room.

The project was considered ailing when the previous contractor, who was appointed in March 2021, failed to complete the building project on the 4.0465-hectare site and his services were terminated in 2023.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the ministry’s target after this will be to complete the RTM Complex project in Bintulu, Sarawak.

“Instructions have been given to the KSU (ministry secretary-general) to focus on completing the RTM project in Bintulu, together with the tearing down and reconstruction of several RTM staff quarters,” he said.