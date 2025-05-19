PUTRAJAYA: The Task Force on Sick and Abandoned Private Housing Projects (TFST) has revived 166 private housing projects, involving 19,205 houses, with a combined gross development value (GDV) of RM11.58 billion from Jan 1 to April 30 this year.

Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said that of the total, 49 projects were revived from April 1-30, covering 7,413 houses with a GDV of RM3.96 billion.

“Of the 49 projects that were successfully tackled in April, 45 projects received their Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) while four have resumed smooth progress,” she said in a statement after chairing TFST Meeting No 3/2025 today.

He added that as of April 30, the TFST had identified and monitored 233 delayed private housing projects, 339 sick projects and 114 abandoned projects nationwide.

For comparison, the TFST identified and monitored 360 sick projects and 267 delayed projects as of March 31.

“Overall, the delayed, sick and abandoned private housing projects involved a GDV of RM101.98 billion, comprising 119,964 houses,” she said.

She added that the TFST will continue to play a key role as a solution platform in addressing problematic private housing project issues by proposing effective solutions to protect the interests of buyers.