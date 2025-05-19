TUARAN: Tekun Nasional, an agency under the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP), is set to launch a special micro-financing scheme for graduates of technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick said the financing scheme would provide opportunities for TVET graduates from various educational institutions to obtain business capital, particularly those wishing to start small-scale ventures based on their skills.

He said an initial budget of RM30 million has been allocated for the programme, and the amount can be increased depending on demand and public response.

“This TVET entrepreneur financing scheme will be launched in conjunction with National TVET Day in Melaka this June. Hopefully, this scheme will open wider opportunities for TVET graduates to obtain capital to start businesses should they choose the entrepreneurship route.

“This is among the ministry’s efforts to support the national agenda to develop not only graduates but also careers and entrepreneurship within the TVET field,” he said in a statement after officiating the Closing Ceremony of the Career Skills Course in the Oil and Gas Industry here today.

Ewon said the scheme would offer financing to TVET graduates nationwide, including from Sabah, such as those from ESTC Academy, vocational colleges, or other training institutions.

He said Tekun Nasional remains committed to strengthening the national economy by expanding support to TVET participants.

“As an agency under KUSKOP, TEKUN Nasional understands the vital role of the TVET community in building a skilled workforce and empowering the nation’s entrepreneurial sector, while also upholding one of the core pillars of Malaysia MADANI – Wellbeing.

“Therefore, I welcome more TVET participants to seize this opportunity and work together to drive Malaysia towards becoming a high-income nation through skills-based entrepreneurship,” he said.

As of this month, a total of 306 TVET participants have benefited from TEKUN Nasional’s financing, covering various sectors such as motorcycle and car workshops, electrical wiring, welding and metalworks, mechanical services, and electronics repair workshops.