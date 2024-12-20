SEREMBAN: A rubber tapper was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for incest with his daughter five years ago.

Judge Datin Surita Budin handed down the sentence on the 52-year-old man, to be served from the date of arrest, on Jan 31, 2020, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

She also ordered the man to undergo counselling for two years while in prison and be placed under police supervision for one year after completing his sentence.

He was charged with committing the offence which his daughter, who was 11 years old then, at a house in Gemencheh, Tampin at about midnight between June and Dec 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 376B of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 30 years and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Norazihah Asmuni appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Muhamad Hafiz Leman represented the accused.