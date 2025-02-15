SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will once again table a motion to expedite the investigation into the case involving Selangor FC player Muhammad Faisal Halim at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly which begins on Tuesday.

State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said the state government had yet to receive any update regarding the acid attack investigation involving the national footballer, which had now stretched to 10 months, prompting the move.

He said the last update received by the state government on the case was in November last year from Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, who informed that the case had been taken over by Bukit Aman’s Classified Crime Investigation Unit under the Criminal Investigation Department.

“Since then, the police have yet to provide the latest updates on the unfortunate incident involving Faisal Halim.

“The state government does not wish to make any assumptions, therefore, the best course of action is to bring this motion to the Selangor state assembly,” he told reporters after officiating the opening of the fourth Burg & Go outlet in Section 7, here today.

He was commenting on the progress of the investigation into the case following a letter sent by Speaker Lau Weng San to the authorities after the Selangor State Assembly passed an emergency motion in July last year condemning the extreme and violent act against Muhammad Faisal.

Mohd Najwan said the proposal to raise the motion was to obtain answers from the Royal Malaysia Police regarding the latest developments in the high-profile case.

“I believe this case is still under investigation but it needs to be expedited so that various questions surrounding the incident can be answered,” he said.

On May 5 last year, the 27-year-old Top Scorer of the 2023 Asian Cup became a victim of an acid attack at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara, leaving him with fourth-degree burns on multiple parts of his body.