Sabah assembly dissolution proclamation gazette to be submitted to EC soon

KOTA KINABALU: The gazette proclamation of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly dissolution will be submitted to the Election Commission soon.

Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M. Yahya stated it will be submitted after he receives the dissolution proclamation from Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

“We will submit the proclamation gazette as soon as possible to the EC.”

“However, so far I have not received the proclamation of dissolution.”

“After receiving the proclamation of dissolution of the assembly from the Chief Minister, only then will we take it to the Printing Department to be gazetted and then submitted to EC,“ he explained when contacted today.

The Sabah assembly was dissolved today to pave the way for the 17th Sabah State Election.

Hajiji announced the dissolution after receiving the approval of the Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah. – Bernama