PETALING JAYA: Kunak assemblywoman Datuk Norazlinah Arif has lodged a police report after claiming to have been punched by a fellow lawmaker after the Sabah assembly sitting.

According to the police report lodged on Friday (November 22), the incident took place on Wednesday (November 20) at around 8pm while she was in the lobby area of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly, walking together with Tulid assemblywoman Datuk Flovia Ng.

In the police report, Norazlinah said she was punched in the right shoulder by fellow lawmaker Sarifudin Hata of Merotai, representing Warisan.

“After I was punched, I turned around to call his name but he only kept on walking straight to the hall area without looking in my direction,” she claimed in the report.

The Kunak assemblywoman, who is also with Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS), also alleged that she experienced some pain on her shoulder and arm where she was hit.

Norazlinah goes on to say that how she felt that her dignity as a woman was affected as a result of the incident.

In a Facebook post posted on the same day of the incident, Sarifudin replied, calling the incident a “misunderstanding” - claiming that he was in a “rush” to attend a press conference at the time.

Sarifudin then apologised for his actions and said he meant no harm.

He also said that he just “tapped” her shoulder but Norazlinah asserted that she was punched and that his action “humiliated” her as well since it was done in a public setting. He, however, did not respond to her comment after that.

In another post on Facebook, she stated that she and her husband forgave Sarifudin on the same day she lodged the police report.

According to The Star, Sarifudin stated that he did not want to comment on the matter and said he wanted to focus on “real issues” instead, as quoted.

The Merotai assemblyman said there were more “pressing problems”, as quoted, at hand involving the people.

He also asked that the people watch the video of the incident and “make their own judgements”, as quoted.