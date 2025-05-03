Sabah cops nab duo, seize RM3 million worth of syabu

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah police have seized 63.55 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu worth about RM3 million following the arrest of two men in the Penampang district on Feb 27.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said that in the 9 am raid, a team from the Sabah Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) detained two men who were in a vehicle at a supermarket parking lot.

“Upon inspection, they found four big boxes containing packets of syabu weighing 63.55kg worth about RM3 million that were placed in the back of the vehicle,” he told reporters here today.

Jauteh said the two suspects, aged 30 and 33, tested negative for drugs and had no criminal records, adding that they are believed to be acting as drug couriers.

“The two suspects have been remanded until Friday (March 7) and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which, upon conviction, carries the death penalty or life imprisonment,” he said.

He added that further investigations found that the drugs were brought to Sabah from the Peninsula to be transported to a neighbouring country via Sandakan.