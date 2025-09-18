Sabah east coast warned of strong winds, urged to prepare for evacuation

PUTATAN: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged residents in Sabah’s east coast districts to prepare for possible evacuations as strong wind squalls are forecast to hit Sandakan and Lahad Datu within the next two to three days.

Ahmad Zahid, who chairs the Central Disaster Management Committee, stated that the weather system previously affecting the west coast is now expected to shift eastward.

“This is not to cause panic, but to ensure readiness,“ he told reporters after visiting evacuees at the temporary relief centre at the Taman Sri Keramat PPR Community Hall.

He advised residents to follow evacuation orders if issued and to bring important documents with them.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude to state and district disaster management committees and all involved agencies, particularly the National Disaster Management Agency, for their ongoing efforts.

“The key now is preparedness as we anticipate the winds moving toward Sandakan and Lahad Datu,“ he added.

Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong, who chairs the Sabah State Disaster Committee, and Sabah UMNO and Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin were also present during the visit.

Earlier tonight, Ahmad Zahid was briefed by Safar upon his arrival at Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

The Deputy Prime Minister, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, subsequently visited several temporary relief centres (PPS) in the Putatan district, including SMK Petagas PPS, PPR Taman Sri Keramat Community Hall PPS, Seringai PPS and Meruntum PPS.

He said the federal government is currently reviewing a list of flood- and landslide-damaged homes submitted by the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee to coordinate repair and reconstruction efforts.

“The Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has also been advised to carry out rewiring in damaged but still habitable houses to ensure safe power supply,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid further confirmed that government personnel and relevant agencies will be mobilised with necessary resources to assist affected communities. – Bernama