KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO’s decision to cooperate with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the upcoming 17th Sabah state election aims to establish a new government capable of lifting Sabah from its current position as one of the most underdeveloped states in the country.

Sabah UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the decision was also made considering the need for mutual understanding between the federal and state levels in developing Sabah.

He noted that Sabah continues to be plagued by long-standing poverty, with eight of the poorest districts being Tongod, Beluran, Pitas, Kinabatangan, Kota Marudu, Tuaran, Ranau, and Lahad Datu.

“It is crucial, in my view, that Sabah undergoes a new transformation to truly lift itself from being one of the most underdeveloped states.

“Undoubtedly, the upcoming state election will be very interesting, and we may witness the formation of a new government focused on rescuing Sabah from the crisis of poverty,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament Building here.

Bung Moktar said discussions to form and strengthen the BN-PH alliance were ongoing among party leaders to ensure that preparations for the election could be jointly initiated.

“This step is to ensure that Sabah gets a strong government that can support the people’s aspirations for developing the state,” he said.

In September, UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said UMNO had decided to work with PH for the Sabah state election and agreed that Sabah BN would follow the cooperation formula used at the federal level, extending it to the Land Below the Wind.

However, Bung Moktar said Sabah UMNO and BN remained open to working with any local parties in the upcoming election.

