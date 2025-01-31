Sabah electricity monitors power supply in flood-affected areas

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd will carry out continuous monitoring of the electricity supply in flood-affected areas to ensure proper and safe operation of the system, said its chief operating officer Mohd Yusmanizam Mohd Yusof.

He said that a technical team had been placed on 24-hour standby to repair any damage in the flood-hit districts of Kota Marudu, Telupid, Lahad Datu, Pitas, Kota Belud, Beluran, Sandakan, Paitan, Beaufort, and Tongod.

“The measure also includes the provision of mobile generator sets, which will be placed in strategic locations,” he said in a statement today.

As of tonight, the number of flood evacuees in the state had increased to 4,383 people from 1,475 families, housed in 34 relief centres, up from 3,929 victims from 1,365 families earlier this evening.

However, the statement said that, due to safety concerns, the flooded electricity substations were forced to be shut down, and repair work would commence once the water level receded and the situation was deemed safe.

Mohd Yusmanizam said Sabah Electricity had also opened operations rooms in all affected districts to monitor the situation and respond immediately to any electrical safety issues.

He also advised the public to exercise caution when using electrical appliances in flood-affected premises and to avoid touching electrical appliances or switches with wet or damp hands, as it could result in an electric shock.

Consumers experiencing power outages during the floods are advised to immediately contact Sabah Electricity at 15444, 088-515000, or via WhatsApp at 019-8525427.