Sabah federal agencies convene in Labuan to address infrastructure, civil service reform

LABUAN: A total of 65 federal departments and federal statutory bodies in Sabah gathered here for the Federal Departments and Federal Statutory Bodies Liaison Meeting for the State of Sabah, aimed at addressing key development, infrastructure and governance issues.

The meeting, chaired by Sabah Federal Secretary Datuk Seri Rosli Isa, was held at Palm Beach Resort and Spa and brought together senior federal representatives including from the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) for inter-agency coordination and strategic planning.

Among the major issues discussed were the progress of the Pan Borneo Highway project, preparations for the upcoming Sabah state election, and efforts to strengthen public service delivery.

The meeting also focused on five clusters under the ongoing civil service reform agenda: education, health, transport, economic generation and national unity.

One of the important matters raised was the need to carry out a thorough study on the quality of the water supply in Sabah to ensure it meets national safety and health standards.

Rosli said federal agencies emphasised that access to clean and safe water remains essential to public well-being.

As part of the programme, Labuan Corporation (LC) was also given a slot to promote the upcoming Borneo Flora Festival (BFF), which is expected to attract regional visitors and boost the island’s tourism profile.

The presentation highlighted the festival’s potential to showcase Labuan’s natural beauty, community creativity and economic vibrancy.

“This meeting is not only about strengthening coordination among federal agencies but also about contributing to Labuan’s economy through strategic engagement.

“Even a short visit like this has a positive impact on local businesses,” he added.

The two-day programme began on June 15 with a site visit to local community-based enterprises, including an anchovy-processing business in Kampung Bebuloh, reflecting Labuan’s potential in small-scale industries and tourism.

The meeting reinforced the federal government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure, supporting public health initiatives, and ensuring inclusive development in Sabah.