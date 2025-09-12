Sabah flood residents urged to stay cautious and ready to evacuate

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged all residents in flood-prone areas of Sabah to remain vigilant about weather alerts and prepare for immediate evacuation if instructed by authorities.

The National Disaster Management Committee chairman emphasised that public and family safety must be the highest priority for everyone involved.

He confirmed that authorities are continuously monitoring the situation and ensuring all agencies remain prepared to provide assistance should conditions deteriorate.

Zahid Hamidi stated he is closely following developments regarding flooding in Sabah, particularly in Penampang and Beaufort where over 400 residents have already been evacuated to relief centres.

He expressed hopes for a swift return to normalcy and for all relief efforts to proceed smoothly during this challenging period.

A total of 396 individuals from 126 families remained at relief centres in Beaufort and Penampang this evening, showing a slight decrease from the 409 individuals from 110 families recorded this morning. – Bernama